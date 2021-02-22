x
What President Joe Biden’s climate goals mean for Arkansas’ energy sector

President Joe Biden recently took action on energy-related policies to address climate change while seeking to restore scientific integrity.

President Joe Biden recently took action on energy-related policies to address climate change while seeking to restore scientific integrity across the federal government. An Arkansas energy leader sees his actions as ambitious with aggressive targets, but a state environmental group director said they are what science demands.

Glen Hooks, director of the Arkansas Sierra Club, said President Biden’s recent executive orders taking on climate change are “important first steps following four years of reckless, anti-environmental actions.”

Stephanie Osborne, executive director for Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, applauded Biden’s ambition to achieve a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and a net-zero U.S. economy by 2050.

