x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

What is Juneteenth?

It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform still-enslaved African Americans that all Black people were free.

Juneteenth commemorates when all enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago.

Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be the year the holiday reaches a new level of recognition. 

Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform still-enslaved African Americans that all Black people were free.

Juneteenth celebrations began the next year in Galveston and eventually reached other states. While the coronavirus pandemic is moving many celebrations online this year, states, cities and companies are moving to make the day an official holiday.

RELATED: University at Buffalo professor calls for Juneteenth to be a national holiday

RELATED: Buffalo organizers celebrate plans to make Juneteenth a New York State holiday

RELATED: Juneteenth Festival of Buffalo 2020