What is Juneteenth?

It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform still-enslaved African Americans that all Black people were free.

Now, with support growing for the racial justice movement, 2020 may be the year the holiday reaches a new level of recognition.

Juneteenth is a blend of the words June and nineteenth. It's the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform still-enslaved African Americans that all Black people were free.