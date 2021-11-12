How to help Western Kentucky families following historic tornado outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a historic quad-state weather system rolled through much of Western Kentucky Friday night, multiple tornadoes left widespread damage and many lives were lost.
The hardest-hit place was in Graves County, where Governor Andy Beshear said that the city of Mayfield had been "devastated."
"The level of devastation is unlike anything I've ever seen," Beshear said in a noon press conference. "This will be, I believe, the deadliest tornado system to have ever run through Kentucky."
Here's how you can help:
Online Donations
American Red Cross
The Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross serves many of the counties affected by the severe weather that rolled through Friday night.
The American Red Cross is making it easy to send a quick $10 donation simply by texting “REDCROSS" addressed to the number, 90999. Other donations can be made by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting redcross.org online. Other information, including suggestions on how to find someone affected by the storm, can be found here.
The Red Cross is also in need of blood donations for victims.
To donate or find a blood donation site near you, visit their website.
Western Kentucky Relief Fund
During a Saturday afternoon press briefing, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that his office created a relief fund people could donate to.
The funds will be distributed to those in Western Kentucky who need it most.
All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.
For more information and to donate, visit their website.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army has set up a disaster relief fund for tornado victims. Donations can be made here.
World Vision
World Vision is a Christian humanitarian group. Starting Sunday the group plans to begin shipping relief supplies to churches in Kentucky. Besides food and emergency kits, the supplies will include heaters, blankets, solar lights and mini-refrigerators. Donations to help support those efforts can be made here.
Samaritan's Purse
Samaritan Purse is a humanitarian group. The organization said it sent disaster response teams to Mayfield, Kentucky, and Monette, Arkansas, while other teams started to head to the devastation in Tennessee and Illinois. A tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment departed from Texas, according to the group, with more help on the way from North Carolina when weather allows. Donations can be made here.
Donate Supplies
Veteran's Club Inc
Veteran's Club Inc is assembling a team and collecting supplies to provide relief for tornado victims in Western Kentucky.
A supply drop off site will be set up at Fern Creek Christian Church, 9419 Seatonville Road, Louisville KY for Monday December 13 from noon to 7 p.m.
They're asking for lots of water, medical supplies, non-perishable food, heaters, warm clothing, large tents, and pet food.
Once their trucks are filled, Veteran's Club Inc will deliver the supplies to Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield early next week.
Jefferson County Public Schools
Kentucky’s largest school district will host “Stuff the Bus” – a weeklong event to collect items for families impacted by the tornadoes.
They are asking for items such as bottled water, tarps, baby food and formula, diapers, boxed and canned food and hygiene products.
Donations can be dropped off at the VanHoose Education Building from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day this week.
Western Kentucky Toy Drive
Dec. 14 through Dec. 18
Kentuckians are urged to donate items new, unwrapped and in original packaging. Officials say they don’t need any clothes at this time.
Ages in need: Infants to teens
Eligible items: toys, books, electronics, and $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards
Send Mail-In Donations to:
KY Venues
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
Drop-Off Locations:
Louisville:
Broadbent Arena
KFEC Gate 4 Dr, Louisville, KY 40209 (Off Crittenden Drive)
Drop-Offs accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, noon – 5 p.m. EST,
and Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST
St. Matthews Police Department
3940 Grandview Ave, St Matthews, KY 40207
Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. EST
Lexington:
Fayette County Sheriff's Office
150 N Limestone #265, Lexington, KY 40507
Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Additional locations will be added soon
Independence:
Kenton County Police Department
11777 Madison Pike Independence, KY 41051
Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Paducah:
Paducah Police Department
1400 Broadway Paducah, KY 42003
Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Covington:
Kenton County Government Center
1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY 41011
Drop-Offs Accepted Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Friday, Dec. 17, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. EST
Kentucky State Police posts
KSP posts in Elizabethtown, Campbellsburg, Dry Ridge, Richmond, Morehead, Pikeville, Harlan, London, Frankfort, Hazard, Ashland, Columbia and Henderson:
- Drop-Offs Accepted 24 hours a day, Tuesday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 18
Post 4
954 Cameron Ponder Dr.
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Post 5
160 Citation Lane
Campbellsburg, KY 40011
Post 6
4265 US 25
Dry Ridge, KY 41035
Post 7
699 Eastern By-Pass
Richmond, KY 40475
Post 8
1595 Flemingsburg Road
Morehead, KY 40351
Post 9
3499 N. Mayo Trail
Pikeville, KY 41501
Post 10
3319 S. US 421
Harlan, KY 40831
Post 11
11 State Police Road
London, KY 40741
Post 12
1250 Louisville Road
Frankfort, KY 40601
Post 13
10 Justice Drive
Hazard, KY 41701
Post 14
5975 State Route 60
Ashland, KY 41102
Post 15
1118 Jamestown Street
Columbia, KY 42728
Post 16
8415 US 41 South
Henderson, KY 42420
This story will be updated as we learn of more organizations supporting Western Kentucky disaster relief.
MORE STORIES ON THE SEVERE WEATHER:
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.