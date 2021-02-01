Traffic is Moving Again After Multiple Accidents on I-49 Cause Shutdown

West Fork, Ark. (KFSM) -- Multiple vehicles involved in weather-related accidents cause I-49 shutdown.

UPDATE: I-49 Northbound and Southbound lanes reopened after hours of being shut down between mile marker 47 to mile marker 51.

WEST FORK, Ark. -- Multiple accidents on I-49 near West Fork has traffic backed up. Both Northbound and Southbound are shut down.

Emergency crews have been on scene for a few hours after multiple weather-related accidents due to ice on the road this morning.

The wrecks are mostly cleaned up and the vehicles involved have been moved away but Dave Parker with ARDOT said it will be at least another hour before lanes are opened back up because they are treating both the Northbound and Southbound lanes.

The roads are being treated near West Fork between mile marker 47 to mile marker 51.