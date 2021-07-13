x
Just add water? Truck hauling 20,000 pounds of Ramen Noodles submerged in Ark. lake

No injuries have been reported after a semi truck hauling 20,000 pounds of Ramen Noodles ended up on its side in Lake Conway Tuesday afternoon.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Arkansas — Not sure this is what they meant when they said to "just add water."

According to Arkansas Game and Fish, the truck was only "partially submerged" in Lake Conway at the intersection of Highway 89 and Interstate 40 in Faulkner County.

Luckily, the wildlife and water didn't appear to be contaminated by the accident and a HAZMAT crew is on the scene.

The driver and passenger are reportedly not injured.

