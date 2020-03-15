NEWPORT, Ore. — Law enforcement officers do a lot for their communities. They are around to protect and serve.
But, one police department in Oregon wants to remind people their services are limited, and they can’t help you if you are out of toilet paper.
Yes—you read that right; police are actually asking people not to call for that reason. The Newport Oregon Police Department made the request on its Facebook page.
The post goes on to name all the different ways people throughout history have survived without their favorite two-ply tissues.
The police department said they believed callers would survive without police assistance and no toilet paper. They said they would not rush any to the rescue.
