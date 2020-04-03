Webbers Falls Volunteer Fire Station catches fire, no injuries

Crews are picking up the pieces after a fire at the Webbers Falls Volunteer Fire Station Wednesday afternoon.

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — Part of the Webbers Falls Volunteer Fire Station was destroyed after it caught fire Wednesday (March 4) afternoon.

According to Webbers Falls City Clerk Sandy Wright, there was no one at the station at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The fire started around 2 p.m. and city workers saw the fire and called for help.

Wright says the original part of the building was fully engulfed but firefighters were able to save a new addition that was built within the last few years.

Crews were also able to save the fire engines, but they lost a boat and a number of other expensive equipment.

Wright says the city will now have to depend on surround fire departments for fire coverage until they can rebuild.

There are about 15 volunteers who work at the fire station.

Fire departments from Gore, Warner, Vian and Porum helped put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Video courtesy of the Muskogee Phoenix.