x
'We are collapsing' Virus pummels medics in Spain and Italy

Widespread infections among health workers reflect the universal difficulty of stemming the spread of the pandemic.
MADRID, Spain — The coronavirus is waging a war of attrition against health care workers around the world. 

In Spain, doctors and nurses complain of shortages of the equipment necessary to shield them from contagion and tests for the new virus. 

There and in Italy, many medical professionals are falling ill. 

But sick health workers do double damage: They add to the toll while also hampering the ability to respond to the crisis. 

On top of that, they raise the specter of hospitals becoming breeding grounds of infection.

