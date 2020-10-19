WCSO informs public of COVID-19 cases in detention center

The Washington County Detention Center has informed the public post that they have received some positive COVID-19 results in the detention center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has informed the public through a Facebook post that they have received some positive COVID-19 results in the detention center.

The results are of both the detainee population as well as employees. All those in the detention center who have COVID, have minor symptoms, or are asymptomatic.

Karas Correctional Health Care, their medical team, is monitoring and caring for the symptomatic individuals at the detention center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The WCSO plans to update the public by the end of the week after continuing their current testings and scheduling testings of all detainees and employees.