Washington Regional breaks ground on new cancer support home in Fayetteville

The new facility will provide the same services as the current cancer support home, but with additional amenities.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Washington Regional held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday (Feb. 17) in Fayetteville to begin construction of the new J.B. Hunt Transport Services Cancer Support Home. The 9,000-square-foot facility at 488 E. Longview St. near Washington Regional Medical Center was named thanks to a gift of $2.5 million from J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. to support neurological and cancer services. $1.5 million of that gift was specifically for the cancer support home.

“Today is a special day,” Tim Hudson, executive director of Washington Regional Medical Foundation, said in a statement. “I want to thank J.B. Hunt for their capstone gift as well as all our donors to this project who are making this new home possible. We are grateful to be able to provide these valuable services to our community for those who find themselves or loved ones walking through the cancer journey.”

Washington Regional officials said the facility should be completed late this year. It will provide the same services as the current cancer support home, but with additional amenities including eight overnight guest rooms with private bathrooms, an expanded wig and prosthesis boutique and an elevator for accessibility.