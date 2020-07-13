Washington Redskins to retire team name

Washington's NFL football team has retired its team name after 87 years.

WASHINGTON — The Redskins is no longer the team name for Washington’s NFL team.

The franchise announced Monday morning it has officially retired the controversial name. Washington’s NFL team had used the nickname since 1933. This comes after the team launched a “thorough review” of the Redskins name on July 3.

A new team name has yet to be determined. A source tells me the team has narrowed its list of potential names down but “haven’t made a decision yet” and that decision will be “soon”. The new name announcement is on hold until pending trademark issues can be resolved, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Three names have been floating around as the favorites:

Warriors

Redwolves

Redtails

There are no copyright restrictions on "Redwolves", but multiple copyright filings on "Warriors."

Dan Snyder, who has been adamant throughout his ownership of the team that the nickname should not be changed, reversed course after the weight put on him amid calls for social justice changes in the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Rumors of minority owners wanting to sell their stake in the team and corporate sponsors reviewing their relationships with the team added to the pressure.

Here is the official statement from the team sent Monday (which was still bearing the Redskins name and logo in the letterhead):

On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.

This is a big step for Snyder if he wants to build his team a new stadium in Washington D.C. D.C. officials have said unless Washington’s NFL team changes their name, the RFK site will not be an option for their new stadium.

"Dan Snyder should know, surely, there is no hope of bringing the team back with that name" Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D- D.C.) said.

The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires after the 2027 season and they’re looking at sites in the district for a new stadium.

Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, renewing their calls for the league to force Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately.

The letter obtained by The Associated Press expresses concern that the organization's process to review the name doesn't involve consultation with those Native American leaders.

President Donald Trump has criticized both the Cleveland Indians and Washington Redskins for considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality.

Trump tweeted Monday, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”

Washington's football team is not the first D.C. team to have its name changed.

Washington's basketball team hit the hardwood as the "Wizards" in 1997 after 30 years of being known as the "Bullets."

Unlike the Redskins, corporate interests did not pressure Bullets owner Abe Pollin into changing his team's name.