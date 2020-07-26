x
Washington Co. Sheriff's Office needing help in identifying two individuals

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying two individuals on a surveillance video who are needed for questioning.
Credit: Washington County Sheriff's Office

They are wanting to speak with the individuals about some recently stolen credit cards. The cards were stolen from a business in rural Washington County. 

The cards were attempted to be used at Walmart and Target. 

The Washington County Sheriff's Office asks if you know the identity of either of the individuals, you are asked to call 479-444-5712. 

Washington County Sheriff's Office searching for two individuals

