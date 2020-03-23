Washington County Facilities closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns

All Washington County Facilities except the Sheriff's office will be closing in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Circuit Courts of Washington County will attempt to hold all necessary hearings and conferences electronically. Attorneys and parties should contact their court for more information.
This is effect Monday, March 23, until further notice.
Citizens are asked to use online services or to contact any of the elected offices for services unavailable online. Those phone numbers are listed below.
County Judge..................................... 444-1700
County Assessor................................ 444-1500
Circuit Clerk...................................... 444-1538
County Collector............................... 444-1528
County Clerk..................................... 444-1711
County Treasurer .............................. 444-1717
Prosecuting Attorney ........................ 444-1570
Judge Martin ..................................... 444-1552
Judge Threet.........................................444-1560
Judge Zimmerman ............................ 444-1739
Judge Beaumont................................ 973-8420
Judge Bryan ...................................... 444-1556
Judge Lindsay ................................... 444-1548
Judge Taylor...................................... 444-1682
For online services, click here.