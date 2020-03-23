x
Washington County Facilities closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns

All Washington County Facilities except the Sheriff's office will be closing in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Circuit Courts of Washington County will attempt to hold all necessary hearings and conferences electronically. Attorneys and parties should contact their court for more information.

This is effect Monday, March 23, until further notice.

Citizens are asked to use online services or to contact any of the elected offices for services unavailable online. Those phone numbers are listed below.

County Judge..................................... 444-1700 

County Assessor................................ 444-1500 

Circuit Clerk...................................... 444-1538 

County Collector............................... 444-1528

County Clerk..................................... 444-1711

County Treasurer .............................. 444-1717

Prosecuting Attorney ........................ 444-1570

Judge Martin ..................................... 444-1552 

Judge Threet.........................................444-1560

Judge Zimmerman ............................ 444-1739

Judge Beaumont................................ 973-8420 

Judge Bryan ...................................... 444-1556

Judge Lindsay ................................... 444-1548

Judge Taylor...................................... 444-1682

For online services, click here.