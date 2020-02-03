Washington County Emergency Services ask voters for funding

Tuesday voters in Washington County will see a measure that seeks to increase the county's sales tax in order to fund new emergency response equipment.

The Washington County Emergency director says first responders want to be on the A-win system. That's Arkansas wireless information network radio system. It's the system used in the rest of the state.

John Luther with the Washington County Emergency Department says voters will have the option to vote for or against a sales tax increase of 1 quarter of a penny. The tax will run for 12 months and after that period, the money collected will be used to upgrade and maintain the public safety communication system. He says this upgrade will not only help the folks that live here but also those who pass through the county needing emergency services.

“If somebody’s house is on fire they call for the fire department if someone needs a police officer or police officers because their home is being broken into or they’re in harms way they call local law enforcement, the sheriffs office, the city police department...we want to be able to communicate so when they call us we can take good care of them,” says John Luther, Washington County Emergency Management Director.