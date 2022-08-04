Walton Arts Center’s annual "Art of Wine Uncorked!" to be held this summer

Early Bird General Admission and Reserve Room Tasting tickets are now on sale.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — "Art of Wine Uncorked!" is returning to the Walton Arts Center this summer.

The wine and food sampling event will be held on Friday, July 22, from 7-11 p.m.

You can now purchase Early Bird General Admission and Reserve Room Tasting tickets.

There are currently a limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets at a discounted price of $65. When those sell out, general admission ticket prices will go up to $75.

Reserve Room Tasting tickets are $150. These include a dedicated entrance and access to the Reserve Room with premier selections of wines and additional restaurant options.

You can purchase tickets at the Walton Arts Center, the Walmart AMP box office, online, or by calling 479-443-5600. You must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.

Proceeds from the Art of Wine event go directly to the Walton Arts Center. The Walton Arts Center is a nonprofit presenting organization that offers the community a variety of performing arts. An average of 35,000 school children and teachers participate in arts education and outreach programs.

Masks will be encouraged but not required at the event and patrons should be aware that masking protocols may change.

For more information, call 479-443-5600 or click here.

