Walton Arts Center to host pop-up bar event to benefit Ghost Light Recovery Fund

The Walton Arts Center will be hosting a holiday-themed pop-up bar event called "Holidaze" to benefit the Ghost Light Recovery Fund.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Arts Center will be hosting a holiday-themed pop-up bar event called "Holidaze" to benefit the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. This event was created last year by Hannah Withers and Ben Gitchel of Maxine's Tap Room and Leverett Lounge along with Richard Gathright.

They were close to canceling the event this year due to COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions, but the Walton Arts Center offered to partner with them.

"We had pretty much resolved that Holidaze couldn't happen this year because of space restrictions due to COVID-19. But Walton Arts Center offered to partner and host, and it was nothing short of a holiday miracle,” Withers said. “The gorgeous facilities with both indoor and outdoor space are sure to give us a holiday experience that we all need this year. We are excited to anchor Dickson Street with some obnoxious seasonal cheer!”

This year, proceeds from Holidaze will go to support Walton Arts Center’s Ghost Light Recovery Fund. Select nights will also give patrons the opportunity to support additional area nonprofits.

Holidaze will be taking place at the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery, Sudduth Garden Room, and Bradberry Amphitheatre and Rose Garden Outdoors at Walton Arts Center. It will be open from 5 p.m. until midnight every night from November 20 through December 31 except for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day. To-go ORA drinks will be available every night from 5 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.