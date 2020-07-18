Walmart to require face masks starting Monday

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of both you and our associates. Starting Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in our stores. According to the CDC and other health officials, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infected. This is a simple step that we and other retailers are taking to help protect your safety and the safety of others."