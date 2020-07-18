Walmart to require face masks starting Monday

Walmart will start requiring face masks to shop in its stores starting this Monday (July 20).
A health ambassador will be near the entrance of the stores to remind customers of the new policy. Ambassadors will be wearing black polo shirts.
Walmart is still offering pickup and delivery services that do not require masks. You can sign up for these services via Walmart.com.
Walmart Customer Care sent out an email that said in part:
"Dear valued customer,
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our priority has been the health and safety of both you and our associates. Starting Monday, July 20, we will require all customers to wear a face-covering while shopping in our stores. According to the CDC and other health officials, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infected. This is a simple step that we and other retailers are taking to help protect your safety and the safety of others."