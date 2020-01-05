Walmart to offer Express Delivery

This new service consists of the delivery of a variety of items from their store straight to the customer's door in less than two hours.

Walmart announces its new service, Express Delivery. This new service consists of the delivery of a variety of items from their store straight to the customer's door in less than two hours.

While accelerating services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart has tested this service in 100 stores since mid-April.

The service will now expand to 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 stores in the following weeks.

Express Delivery will now allow customers to order across more than 160,000 items from Walmart. This includes food, consumables, general merchandise, everyday essentials, toys, and electronics.

“We know our customers’ lives have changed during this pandemic and so has the way they shop,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “We also know when we come out of this, customers will be busier than ever, and sometimes that will call for needing supplies in a hurry. COVID-19 has prompted us to launch Express Delivery even faster so that we’re here for our customers today and in the future.”

This new service adds on to their current pickup and regular delivery services which are no contact services. Express Delivery service will cost $10 along with other delivery fees and Walmart’s Delivery Unlimited customers’ will simply pay a $10 fee per Express Delivery.

“We have an opportunity to serve our customers no matter what life calls for,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “Whether it be a last-minute ingredient, medicine when a fever hits, or the item you didn’t know you needed when checking off your chore list, time matters. Express is a solve for that.”

To see if Express Delivery is offered in your area, you may visit walmart.com/grocery or the Walmart app and type your zip code to check.

Here is how it works.