Walmart to hire more than 100,000 in COVID-19 response; family sues over death

Walmart stores across the country have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the retail giant’s supply chain and the company’s employees as consumer demand has soared to unprecedented levels over the past month.

CEO Doug McMillon this week penned a letter to employees thanking them for “handing unbelievable surges in demand which have been quickly followed by out of stocks.” He also noted the rate of COVID-19 infection in the retailer’s workforce.

“Despite being on the front lines, our overall number of cases is tracking with the national rate of cases per capita for the general population, with less than 1% of the workforce having confirmed cases,” McMillon noted.