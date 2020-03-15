Walmart stores nationwide adjust hours of operation for restocking and sanitizing

Walmart stores across the country will be adjusting their hours of operations in order to restock and sanitize stores.

Walmart stores across the country will be adjusting their hours of operations in order to restock and sanitize stores, according to a press release.

Starting Sunday, March 15 Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice. Stores who are open for reduced hours (for example 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will keep the current hours of operation.

Employees will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled. The supply chain and trucking fleet will continue to move and deliver products to stores on their regular schedules as well.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S. released the following statement: