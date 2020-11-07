Walmart plans for 50% capacity at Bentonville headquarters Aug. 17

Walmart's corporate employees in Bentonville have mostly been working remotely from home since mid-March.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Walmart's corporate employees in Bentonville have mostly been working remotely from home since mid-March. But the retail giant has plans to welcome some of them back Aug. 17, making room for 50% capacity at the home office, according to a recent memo from Donna Morris, chief people officer at Walmart.

While Aug. 17 is the target date for implementation, Morris noted in the memo the situation remains fluid.

“We continue to approach our return to campus offices with a focus on the safety of our associates. While our goal remains to transition the majority of associates back to working in our offices, we will only do so when we’re confident this can be done in a safe manner,” Morris noted in the internal memo, which was provided Friday (July 10) to Talk Business & Politics upon request.