Walmart moving firearms and ammunition off sales floor in some U.S. stores

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Walmart is moving firearms and ammunition off the sales floor at some of its U.S. stores. The firearms have been moved to a secure room in the buildings and are still available for purchase

The company issued a statement saying, “As a responsible seller of hunting and sporting firearms, we have temporarily removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor in some stores out of an abundance of caution. Those items are available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure room.”

This move comes after nationwide protests against the death of George Floyd.

Many businesses, including major retailers, such as Target, were damaged and looted during the unrest.