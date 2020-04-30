Walmart gives Arkansas hourly associates $4.25 million in cash bonuses

Walmart hourly associates in Arkansas received a bonus in their paychecks Thursday (April 3) adding up to $4.25 million statewide.

This comes as the world's largest retailer gave associates $180 million in bonuses nationwide.

When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, Walmart has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its associates.

Walmart also announced that it has reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide in less than six weeks.