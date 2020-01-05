Walmart Foundation donates $125,000 to the NWA Food Bank's COVID-19 Response Fund

The Walmart Foundation has donated $125,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank to be used towards their COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Walmart Foundation has donated $125,000 to Northwest Arkansas

Food Bank to be used towards their COVID-19 Response Fund.

NWA Food Bank has used this donation towards agency relations, mobile pantry, and their volunteer program.

NWA Food Bank says these funds will also be used to purchase technology for new drive-thru models for their intake and distribution methods.

They have also purchased 66,472 pounds of shelf-stable food items for their partner agencies, mobile, and school pantries.

This year, NWA Food Bank has spent over $250,000 on food. They say they will continue to grown and more funds will soon be needed.

If you would like to donate you may visit www.nwafoodbank.org/covid-19.