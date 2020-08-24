x
Walmart files trademark application to protect movie venture

Walmat Inc. and Tribeca Film Festival will partner to host the Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmat Inc. and Tribeca Film Festival will partner to host the Walmart Drive-in, a series of free drive-in movie screenings across the country. The retail giant announced the initiative on July 1, then followed up with more details Aug. 5.

Walmart Drive-in will temporarily turn 160 of the retail giant’s U.S. Supercenter parking lots into contact-free drive-in movies. TheWalmartDriveIn.com has specific dates, store locations and films for each stop of the movie tour, which runs through Oct. 21. Tickets for the pop-up events are free, but advance registration through the website is required. The tour will visit Supercenters in Northwest Arkansas the week of Sept. 15-23.

The drive-in movie experience is making a comeback this summer due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures. It’s the subject of a cover story in the current issue of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s sister publication, Northeast Arkansas Talk Business & Politics.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics

    

