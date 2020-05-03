Walmart announces international travel restrictions due to coronavirus concerns

Walmart is the latest company to restrict international travel over coronavirus concerns.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is restricting international travel and canceling a Dallas meeting as they monitor the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A memo was released by Walmart on Thursday (Mar.5).

"We continue to prioritize the safety of our associates, customers and business partners as we monitor the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing additional guidelines pertaining to travel that are effective immediately. We expect these guidelines to be in place for at least the months of March and April, so plan accordingly. We’ll continue to provide updates as things develop."

Walmart is asking employees who are currently traveling to work with management to plan their return.

The Walmart U.S. Customer conference scheduled for Dallas next week has also been canceled.

"In the U.S., we are cancelling the Walmart U.S. Customer Conference (formerly Year Beginning Meeting) that was scheduled to be in Dallas next week. It seems best to cancel given the size of that meeting, plus the benefit of having our store managers present in their stores during this time."

Walmart is an international company that does business across the world. Other companies are taking similar stances on travel, including Facebook, Amazon and Google.

The CDC is recommending avoiding all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy, and says older adults or those with chronic medical conditions should postpone travel to Japan.