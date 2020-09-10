Walmart AMP to host blood drive with live entertainment

The Walton Arts Center, in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, is expanding their blood drive to the Walmart AMP on October 14th.

It will be a one-day blood drive and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In order to allow social distancing, the blood drive will take place backstage in the new artist catering lounge. This will also provide a climate-controlled space for both donors and performers. This is a unique opportunity since people are rarely allowed backstage.

Entertainment will be provided for donors, and all successful donors will receive a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks t-shirt.

“We’re glad that we’re able to support our community through these blood drives,” said Jennifer Ross, director of programming at Walton Arts Center. “Bringing in local musicians to play during the blood drives allows the donors to experience a mini-concert and gives the musicians an opportunity to perform. We all miss the live music experience and being able to offer these small concerts is a joy for all of us.”

Live entertainment schedule for the blood drive:

10 a.m. – Noon Christian Serrano-Torres, cello

Noon – 2 p.m. Artosphere Festival Orchestra Recording

2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Ben Harris, guitar

3:30 p.m. - 4 p.m. Artosphere Festival Orchestra Recording