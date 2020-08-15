Annual Walk for Wishes held in NWA

The event comes as a celebration after many teams spend months fundraising for the cause.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Walk For Wishes is an annual Make a Wish event here in Northwest Arkansas. The event comes as a celebration after many teams spend months fundraising for the cause. Because of the pandemic, the event became Walk for Wishes remix where there was a drive-by celebration.

Today the community came out and celebrated Wish kids and the money raised for the wishes that have given them hope

At Top Golf, dozens of cars drove by with signs while cheering and showing their support for Make-a-Wish and the money raised to grant wishes in North West Arkansas. For one local family, this event means honoring the memory of their son who was granted a wish.

“Strong like Hudson.”

Hudson’s legacy is celebrated by his friends and family every year at Walk for Wishes.

Jessica Lais tells us before her son, Hudson passed away she was not involved with Make-a-Wish but when her son was sick, in his final months he was granted a wish…a dolphin boat cruise in Destin.

“It was the best day ever for our family, just a day of normalcy, and it's our favorite memory with our son,” said Lais.

Hudson passed away shortly after he got his wish, right after his 5th birthday.

“Since then, every year for the past 4 years our family has created team strong like Hudson and we come out strong every year to support and fundraise,” said Lais.

This year Hudson’s crew raised over $30,000 dollars along with sponsored a wish for another child

“Its really just been an honor for us to do fundraising in memory of our son and its really given us a purpose after his death,” said Lais.

Lais tells us it’s a special day for their family and friends and they love their team….along with Hudson’s team, other teams came out today to show their support for the cause.

Danyelle Musselman, a board member for Make-a-Wish to tell us she was overwhelmed with emotion as she saw all of the cars line up…she says it truly was inspiring to see so many people with giving hearts today.

“Yes we're in a tough time but sickness doesn’t stop, the need for wishes for kids doesn’t stop and the fact that these people are coming out and supporting even though it is a tough time is just incredible,” said Musselman.

The event was held from 9-10 this morning in the Top Golf Parking lots. There were firetrucks, balloons, and ice cream.