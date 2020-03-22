x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Waldron Police Searching for man regarding death investigation

Officers are searching for a man named Jared Tyler Napier Briley.
Credit: Waldron Police Department

WALDRON, Ark. — Waldron Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a death investigation. 

Police say Jared Tyler Napier Briley is wanted after a woman was reportedly killed. No word yet on who the woman is, or how the two knew one another. It is also not clear how Briley was possibly involved in the crime.

5NEWS reached out to Waldron Police on Saturday (March 21), but no other information has been released at this time.

If you see Briley, call the Waldron Police Department at 479-637-3103, or call 911.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.