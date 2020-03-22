Waldron homicide suspect captured

Officers are searching for a man named Jared Tyler Napier Briley.

WALDRON, Ark. — UPATE: The suspect is now in custody.

Waldron Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a death investigation.

A woman's body was found about 9:30 a.m Saturday (March 21) in a room at the Southern Nights Motel in Waldron.

Upon investigating, special agents found enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Jared Tyler Napier Briley, 25, of Waldron. He is believed to be on foot in the Boles area around the intersection of Dooley Rd. and Yearling Ridge Rd and may be armed.

There is no word yet on who the woman is, how she was killed, or how the two knew one another. It is also not clear at this time how Briley was possibly involved in the crime.

If you see Briley do not approach him and call police immediately.