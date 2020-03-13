Waitr app takes protective measures for coronavirus prevention

The Waitr App announces protective measures they are taking for coronavirus prevention.
Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Waitr app is taking these protective measures with respect to their delivery drivers:
- Communicating that delivery drivers stay home if they are sick or are experiencing respiratory illness.
- Ensuring through regular communication that delivery drivers practice excellent hygiene, including washing their hands frequently and covering their cough or sneeze.
- Certifying that delivery drivers clean and disinfect their vehicles and food bags on a frequent basis and confirming they have hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
- Making sure drivers inform us if they have symptoms that are common with COVID-19, or are quarantined or have tested positive for COVID-19 so we can temporarily remove them from our platform and support them financially through the quarantine period.
When placing an order, customers have the option to use delivery notes in the app or webpage to communicate how they would like their orders delivered such as “Please leave my order at the door” or “Ring my doorbell and leave in the lobby.”.
All drivers have been instructed to honor these types of requests.