Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office searching for a 53-year-old woman

Talina Galloway was last heard from on Apr 7, after she reportedly believed that she had Covid-19 and left home in fear of being hospitalized.

WAGONER, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting information from the public on the missing persons case of Talina Galloway.

She was last seen in Wagoner, Oklahoma on April 7, after she reportedly believed that she had Covid-19 and left home in fear of being hospitalized.

She has not contacted her family since April 7, and they say that is not her character.

Talina is a 53-year-old woman and is 5’7.

She has short brown hair and blue/green eyes.

Talina wears glasses and has a small sun tattoo on the inside of her right wrist.

She would be using rideshare services and could be in the Little Rock area.

If you have any information about the welfare or location of Talina Galloway, you are encouraged to contact the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.

This missing persons case is a highly active investigation and investigators are currently investigating any leads received.