Wagoner County Deputy saves elderly woman, dogs from house fire

The deputy rushed into a burning home to save an elderly woman and her dogs in Wagoner County, Oklahoma.

TOPPERS, Okla. — An elderly woman and her four dogs are safe after a Wagoner County Deputy sprang into action during an early morning house fire.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, deputies were notified of a structure fire in the Toppers, Oklahoma area on Feb. 29 around 4:45 a.m.

Wagoner County K-9 deputy D. Watkins was first on scene and observed the fully engulfed structure was abandoned; however, the fire had jumped to a neighboring residence.

He knew the neighboring residence was occupied, by an elderly woman. As he tried to make contact, the occupant did not answer the door and was believed to be asleep.

Deputy Watkins prepared to kick the door in but discovered it was unlocked. he rushed into the home to find the attached garage fully engulfed with flames.

As he located the homeowner she became scared and tried to gather belongings. She was also worried about her four dogs.

Deputy Watkins had to compel and lead the woman to safety. Once she was safe outside of the home, he ensured the dogs were out of the residence and they were all taken to a safe location.

As they made their way to a neighboring house, there was an explosion in the garage.

The sheriff's department released the following statement: