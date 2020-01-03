x
Virus cases in Italy soar 40%; US urges Americans not to go

Italian authorities announced Sunday that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has risen 40% to 1,576 in 24 hours.
Tourists wearing protective masks walk past the St. Louis of the French church in Rome, Sunday, March 1, 2020. The French community church in Rome, St. Louis of the French, closed its doors to the public on Sunday, reportedly after a priest was infected with a new virus. The church in the historic center of Rome is famous for three paintings by the Baroque master Caravaggio, and is a tourist draw. A sign on the door Sunday noted in French that the church had been closed as a precaution by the French Embassy for both Masses and touristic visits until further notice. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Italian authorities announced Sunday that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Italy has risen 40% to 1,576 in 24 hours, while another five people have died. That brings the number of deaths in Italy to 34 since cases of the virus exploded Feb. 21.Health authorities say the increase is expected, since it takes up to two weeks for containment measures to take effect and due to Italy's elderly population. Earlier Sunday, a new U.S. government advisory urged Americans not to travel to the two Italian regions hardest hit by the virus, Lombardy and Veneto.