Vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Northwest Arkansas

Nearly two months after Tyre Nichols death, dozens of people came to the Jones Center in Springdale to honor him and call for an end to violence.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Saturday, March 4, dozens came out to the Jones Center in Springdale to honor Tyre Nichols and call for an end to violence.

"It's hard," speaker NaTosha DeVon said. "It's also one of those things where you're numb to it, you're numb to the bodies and the names and the victims and the, who are we mourning today? Who are we grieving today? and I think it's senseless.”

DeVon says violence like this makes her fear for her own son. “My fear is that he won't get to see his own children grow. He won't get to have children and his life will be taken or that he'll be mistaken for a threat or criminal.”

It’s the same fear organizer Sheree Miller has for her children. Although she did not know Nichols or his family personally, she felt compelled to honor him.

“It’s very important to me as a person, as a human being, as a mother, a wife, grandmother of children and grandchildren, that we acknowledge this young man who would have given so much to us," Miller said.

“His life was precious and important," said speaker Rev. Dustin McGowen. "He was a son, a father, and an employee, a creator.”

Fellow speaker Angela Courage-Mellott says people must take action and speak against violence, like the one that led to Nichols' death. “We make that ok by our silence or our direct complicity we’re directly complacent.”

Devon says this is something that should impact everyone. But as a mom with a Black son, she says this call to action is personal. "It is not normal to see lives being taken on our cell phones daily, it's not normal for us to constantly have to add another name another human and then the soul to this long list of tragic deaths.”

The event was hosted in cooperation with Humans United and Emerge. It also featured a voter registration table encouraging people to vote.

