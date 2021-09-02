VERIFY: Who are the impeachment managers and what do they do?

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway. The Verify team asked the experts to explain the role of the House impeachment managers.

With former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial starting on February 9th, many have been wondering about a certain term that keeps popping up in the process: impeachment managers.

Who are they, and what role do they really play in the trial process?

Who are the House impeachment managers who delivered the articles to the Senate, and what is their role in the impeachment trial?

John Fortier, Constitutional Law Expert

Frank Bowman, Law Professor at University of Missouri

Impeachment trials are different than usual criminal trials, even though they share a lot of the same vocabulary.

Frank Bowman, a law professor at the University of Missouri, compared the managers to prosecutors, saying "If this were a criminal case, we'd call them prosecutors."

According to Bowman, the name and process behind calling them impeachment managers was inherited from our British forebearers.

"Managers were chosen from the House of Commons to present impeachment cases to the House of Lords," he continued.

Who selects impeachment managers?

John Fortier with the American Enterprise Institute said the impeachment managers are representatives selected by the House of Representatives, who typically come from the House Judiciary Committee.

"The Speaker effectively chooses the House impeachment managers, and the House passes a resolution to appoint the managers," Fortier explained.

Who are the impeachment managers for Trump's second impeachment trial?

The impeachment managers for this trial, as stated in the House trial memorandum, are:

Rep. Jamie Raskin, (D-Maryland) - Lead Manager

Rep. Diana DeGette, (D-Colorado)

Rep. David Cicilline, (D-Rhode Island)

Rep. Joaquin Castro, (D-Texas)

Rep. Eric Swalwell, (D-California)

Rep. Ted Lieu, (D-California)

Rep. Stacey Plaskett, (D-Virgin Islands)

Rep. Madeleine Dean, (D-Pennsylvania)

Rep. Joe Neguse, (D-Colorado)

Fortier agreed with Bowman about the trial process, describing impeachment managers as prosecutors in the case.

What do impeachment managers do?

Like prosecutors, impeachment managers will have a chance to make an opening statement. Those statements will focus more on why they think former President Donald Trump should be convicted. The managers can also respond to arguments presented by the president's legal team and also respond to questions posed by senators.

"Impeachment managers will have an opportunity near the start of the trial to present their case for the impeachment articles," Fortier explained. "President Trump's legal team will have time for a response, and senators will have time to question both sides," he explained.

What time does Trump's second impeachment trial start?

Trump's second impeachment trial starts at noon EST on Tuesday, February 9, with hours of debate to start. There's a couple of different layers to the impeachment trial process: