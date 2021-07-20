Yes, there is a way to measure immunity from COVID-19

A THV11 VERIFY viewer asked, "Is there evidence to verify the average immunity level and length of immunity of people who have had COVID?"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to experts, one of the most damaging parts of this pandemic has been how quickly misinformation has spread about the virus and the vaccine.

We've had multiple viewers reach out to our Verify team to find out what's true and what's not about how much immunity a person has after contracting COVID-19.

A THV11 VERIFY viewer asked, "Is there evidence to verify the average immunity level and length of immunity of people who have had COVID?"

The National Institutes of Health and the Arkansas Department of Health said that after people recover from any virus, the immune system retains a memory of it.

To better understand the immune memory of SARS-CoV-2, researchers with the Institute for Immunology analyzed immune cells and antibodies from almost 200 people who had been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 and recovered.

And according to the National Institutes of Health, the immune systems of more than 95% of the people who were studied had memories of the virus up to eight months after infection.

The Arkansas Department of Health said one way of measuring immunity is to do antibody testing.

However, the ADH said, "it is not yet known what level of antibodies a person needs to be immune from COVID-19."

Studies are being done to compare those who've recovered from COVID, and those who are fully immunized, but like a lot of things with this virus— we're still learning.

We can verify that yes, there is evidence showing some immunity up to eight months after infection, but not enough research has been done at this point to determine what level of antibodies you need to be immune to.