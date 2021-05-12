Can you get fired from your job in Arkansas if you refuse the COVID-19 vaccine?

In Arkansas, it depends on where you work whether or not it's legal for you to get fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Governor Asa Hutchinson continues to urge more Arkansans to get their vaccine -- it's raised more questions by employees concerned that their decision to not get the shot could put their job in jeopardy.

A viewer asked, "Is it against the law or unlawful for an employer in our state to fire their employee just for the sole issue of refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine?"

For the answer, we turned to our source Abtin Mehdizadegan, a law partner with Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus.

"If the question is about a public employer, and what I mean by that is the state or a political subdivision, there's recent legislation enacted on April 28th of this year— Act 977— that prohibits state agencies and their political subdivisions from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations," Mehdizadegan said.

That's the simple answer to the question if you're a public employer – but it's a lot more complicated if you're a private employer.

"The general answer to your question is no, there's nothing impermissible about a private employer terminating an employee solely because they refused a COVID-19 vaccine."

Mehdizadegan said there are two exceptions.

Discrimination against an employee for religion or disability.

"We're an employment-at-will jurisdiction which means the employer and employee can terminate the employment contract at-will for good reason, bad reason, no reason at all. As long as it's not a discriminatory reason. And that's where the exceptions come into play," Mehdizadegan said.

So we can verify – a public employer is prohibited from making the COVID-19 mandatory. But if you work for a private company, there is no basis under Arkansas law that prohibits the employer from making the vaccine a requirement.