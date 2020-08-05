Van Buren, Alma groups work to help advertise business reopenings, push buy local message

Crawford County businesses starting to reopen say they need help, and their chambers of commerce are setting up plans to do just that.

Crawford County businesses starting to reopen say they need help, and their chambers of commerce are setting up plans to do just that. After reviewing the results of a recent COVID-19 economic impact survey, the Van Buren Chamber of Commerce is working to help businesses advertise reopenings.

The chamber partnered with the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce to launch a county-wide promotional campaign, “Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is.” The campaign encourages residents to support local businesses as they reopen and begin to rebuild their businesses buy shopping, dining, and getting the services they need locally.

“Our businesses really have done a very good job of supporting each other on social media throughout this (COVID-19 pandemic). They really show where their heart is,” said Shelly Faught, executive director of the Alma Area Chamber of Commerce.