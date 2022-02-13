Valentine’s Day sweets and treats

Valentine’s Day is Monday, don’t miss out on showing that special someone what they mean to you.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Roses are red. Violets are blue. I didn’t place my flower order, what about you?

Monday’s Valentine’s Day holiday is quickly approaching. With only a few hours left before the holiday, be sure to find a gift for that special someone in your life.

At Expressions Flowers in Fort Smith, manager Kay Schlaefli says the store has been, “crazy busy” with “phones ringing off the hook”. Schlaefli says every Valentine’s Day is busy as “customers start placing their orders months ahead of time.”

“There is a lot of joy in receiving flowers, and there’s also a lot of joy in gifting flowers,” said Schlaefli. With hundreds of orders ready to be delivered for Monday’s holiday Expressions Flowers wants anyone who is looking to buy flowers to know, they still have flowers “in anybody’s price point.”

But if flowers aren’t what your special someone likes to receive on Valentine’s Day, Paul’s Bakery in Van Buren has you covered.

Opening at six Monday morning, Paul’s Bakery has close to three thousand heart-shaped cookies ready to be sold. Emma Lee, an employee with Paul’s Bakery said she believes the cookies and heart-shaped cakes will all go fast because, “we do it with love. Some people don’t do it with love, but we do it with love and so we’re all just happy to share it with people.”

In true Valentine’s Day fashion, love will be shared all around on Monday from flowers to sweet treats there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

Locally, there are other shops ready to welcome any last-minute Valentine’s with deals as well as special Valentine’s Day options: