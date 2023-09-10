What is E-15 gas | Should you use it for your car?

Everyone tries to save a little extra money filling up on gas, but is there a cheaper option than regular? Yes, you can choose E-15, but there’s a catch.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Everyone tries to save a little extra money filling up on gas, but is there a cheaper option than regular? The answer is yes, you can choose E-15, but there’s a catch.

The E in E-15 stands for Ethanol. In the US ethanol is predominantly corn-based and required by federal law to be blended in the nation’s gas supply.

Most gas sold in the country is blended with 10% ethanol, also known as E-10. The Environmental Protection Agency approved an increase of 15 percent ethanol blend in 2011 for light duty conventional vehicles made during or after the year 2001.

However, gas stations are prohibited from selling E-15 between June 1st and September 15th because of smog concerns during high temperatures.

During the months it is sold at the pump, it’s often labeled as unleaded 88 and usually runs about ten cents cheaper than E-10 or unleaded 87.

Finally, make sure the E-15 gas is for your car. E-15 has not been approved by the EPA for non-automotive engines such as boats, motorcycles, or lawn mowers.