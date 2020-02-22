U.S. Supreme Court schedules oral arguments in Arkansas PBM case

It’s been known for a month that the U.S. Supreme Court would hear a major case regarding pharmacy benefit managers.

While it’s been known for a month that the U.S. Supreme Court would hear a major case regarding pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), a date has now been set for oral arguments.

On Friday (Feb. 21), Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who led the court challenge, announced that on April 27 in Washington, D.C. both sides in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) would give oral arguments to the nation’s highest court.

“We are now one step closer to protecting Arkansans from skyrocketing prescription drug prices by holding PBMs accountable,” said AG Rutledge. “Nationwide, rural pharmacies are faced with unfair business practices by PBMs that harm consumers and our communities. It’s time states like Arkansas had the power to protect themselves and ensure Arkansans are able to receive necessary medications.”