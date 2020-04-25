U.S. Rep. Womack campaign donates to food banks

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Rogers) announced donations from his campaign totaling $30,000 to be divided among six food banks across Arkansas’s Third District.

The funds will support local efforts to fight food insecurity and help families and residents amid the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional organizations receiving donations include:

Loaves and Fishes of Berryville

Manna House of Russellville

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Ozark Share and Care of Harrison

River Valley Regional Food Bank

Yellville Area Food Close