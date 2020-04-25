U.S. Rep. Womack campaign donates to food banks

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-Rogers) announced donations from his campaign totaling $30,000 to be divided among six food banks across Arkansas’s Third District.
The funds will support local efforts to fight food insecurity and help families and residents amid the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional organizations receiving donations include:
- Loaves and Fishes of Berryville
- Manna House of Russellville
- Northwest Arkansas Food Bank
- Ozark Share and Care of Harrison
- River Valley Regional Food Bank
- Yellville Area Food Close
To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.