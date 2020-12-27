x
News

US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.

Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast. They said they believe no one else was involved.

Police earlier in the day had revealed that Warner, 63, was under investigation. He had experience with electronics and alarms, according to public records, and had worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor. Investigators converged on his home on Saturday. 

