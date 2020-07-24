Upcoming lane closures required for Hwy 12 improvements

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, improvements to Hwy 12 also known as Bull Hill will require some upcoming lane closures.

Crews will be sealing the highway with Bituminous Surface Treatment which is liquid asphalt and pea gravel. This will begin at Bull Hill Road and continue to Apple Glen Road on Highway 12.

The alternate lane closures will be from Thursday, July 30 to August 3 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It normally takes from four to eight days from the time the material is placed until the loose material is swept off the roadway. The time can vary with the length of the section being surfaced and weather conditions.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling on a highway that is undergoing this treatment because gravel can cause glass breakage when it is propelled by a vehicle that is traveling too fast for conditions.

Numerous signs are placed near the work zone to restrict the speed to 25 mph and to warn drivers of the conditions. Speed is the primary factor in reducing glass damage.