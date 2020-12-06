Upcoming lane closures required for construction on Bella Vista Bypass

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, lanes closures are required for construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Hwy 71

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, lanes closures are required for construction to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Hwy 71 in Bentonville.

Crews will be alternately closing east and westbound Hwy 549 between Peach Orchard and McKissic Creek Roads for bridge modifications.

Southbound I-49 between Exit 93 and Slaughter Pen Road will have lanes closed alternately for striping.

Crews will be using flagging operations, signage, and police enforcement during overnight hours on Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, and end at 10 a.m. Saturday.