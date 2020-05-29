Upcoming lane closures on Bella Vista due to construction

Drivers are asked to watch for warning signs, safety personnel during work, and for slower traffic speeds.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, construction and rock blasting to build the new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Hwy 71, will require lane closures.

Crews will alternately close north and southbound lanes on Hwy 71 between Exit 93 and Orchard Road. Flagging operations, signage, and police enforcement will be used by crews overnight from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 5.

Rock blasting operations will be between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m on Monday, June 1 through Friday, June 12. Traffic will be stopped for up to 15 minutes as a safety precaution during rock blasting. The rock blasting will be around I-49, State Hwy 549, and Walton Boulevard.