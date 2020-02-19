UA receives $1 million donation from American Electric Power Foundation

The charitable arm of electric utility American Electric Power (AEP) has donated $1 million to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The charitable arm of electric utility American Electric Power (AEP) has donated $1 million to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

The gift from the AEP Foundation will support students from the UA’s Department of Electrical Engineering, according to a news release. AEP is the Ohio-based parent company of Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO), which serves approximately 120,000 customers in Arkansas.

“We are pleased to present this grant to the University of Arkansas’ Electrical Engineering department on behalf of the AEP Foundation,” Malcolm Smoak, SWEPCO president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “This outreach will inspire students to think and learn about engineering, and then enhance the engineering experience when they get to the University of Arkansas. It’s a great combination of initiatives.”