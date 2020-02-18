x
University of Arkansas, former student settle in rape lawsuit

A former UA student and the school have reached a settlement agreement in a sexual assualt lawsuit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas and a former student reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging school officials acted with “deliberate indifference” after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus. 

The student will receive $100,000 in the settlement, with another $15,000 going to her attorneys to cover legal expenses. 

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial had been scheduled for March. 

Both sides filed a joint stipulation on Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville that the case be dismissed with prejudice, so it cannot be filed again.  