University of Arkansas, former student settle in rape lawsuit

A former UA student and the school have reached a settlement agreement in a sexual assualt lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas and a former student reached a settlement agreement in a lawsuit alleging school officials acted with “deliberate indifference” after she reported being sexually assaulted by another student on campus.

The student will receive $100,000 in the settlement, with another $15,000 going to her attorneys to cover legal expenses.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports a jury trial had been scheduled for March.