United Way Partner Agencies Feeding Children during COVID-19 pandemic

The United Way of Fort Smith Area who is in partnership with their community partner agency, Community Service Clearinghouse, held a youth agency food distribution on Friday (May 8).

Tami Kuhns, Executive Director of the Community Services Clearinghouse said, “We were very concerned when the schools started closing on how we would continue to provide food to kids on our program for the weekend feeding, the Meals for kids Backpack Program provides food to 2200 kids every week, in 142 schools. In conversation with United Way and our board of directors, we decided the best way we could help during this pandemic and still reach children that were in need was to team up with Boys and Girls Clubs including Girls Inc. and donate backpack food. To date, we have already donated 5000 Backpacks of food at a cost of $ 20,000 retail. Today we will continue with phase 3 of donations, this donation is largest yet, over $ 48,000 retail that will be going out to help with weekend feeding at many youth agencies under the United Way umbrella. Teaming up with the Boys and Girls clubs was a no brainer; they are feeding many of the same kids that are on our program. The most important thing is making sure the children are being fed, no matter what the process is, we need to get the food into those little hands."

Since March, United way has been in contact with its youth agencies weekly. They have been updated with their needs, especially feeding children.

There are 7 agencies that are currently feeding children on weekends throughout the River Valley.

The totals for weekly backpacks are as follows:

Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County 100

Boys and Girls Club of Diamond Hills 280

Boys and Girls Club of Fort Smith 500

Boys and Girls Club of South Logan County 400

Boys and Girls Club of Sequoyah County 110

Boys and Girls Club of Van Buren 100

Girls Inc. 70

These children add up to a total of 1560.

“We are so thankful for the vision and work of the Community Services Clearinghouse. ‘United Way Partner Agencies Feeding Children’ is another great example of how our agencies are working together. We are very proud to bring together so many of our youth organizations along with the Community Services Clearinghouse to better supply our children and families with needed food for the weekend. We greatly appreciate Tami Kuhns and the Community Services Clearinghouse for providing backpacks for each of the organizations during this time of COVID 19”, said Eddie Lee Herndon, President, and CEO, United Way of Fort Smith Area.